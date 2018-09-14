Here Are The 2018 National Book Award Longlists, Featuring A Fresh Category

Every year the National Book Foundation features a few fresh faces or unfamiliar names among the nominees for its annual literary prize. This time around, though, there's a twist. One of the actual National Book Award categories is something readers have not seen for quite some time: a prize for a work in translation.

Not since the early 1980s — that heady (and brief) era when the prize was renamed the American Book Award — has the National Book Foundation formally recognized translated literature. The group hasn't even added a new category, period, for more than two decades.

But this November, when the organization holds its ritzy gala in New York City, honors will be doled out to one exemplary work of fiction or nonfiction that has been translated into English and published in the U.S.

For now, 10 books remain in the running for that prize.

That's the case for the classic categories, as well. Check out the longlists of nominees for the National Book Awards below, and check back here on Oct. 10, when the finalists are expected to be announced.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Carol Anderson , One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy

, One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy Colin G. Calloway , The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation

, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation Steve Coll , Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

, Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple , Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War

, Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War Victoria Johnson , American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic

, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic David Quammen , The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life

, The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life Sarah Smarsh , Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth

, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth Rebecca Solnit , Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)

, Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays) Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Poetry

Rae Armantrout , Wobble

, Wobble Jos Charles , feeld

, feeld Forrest Gander , Be With

, Be With Terrance Hayes , American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin Michael Martinez , Museum of the Americas

, Museum of the Americas Diana Khoi Nguyen , Ghost Of

, Ghost Of Justin Phillip Reed , Indecency

, Indecency Raquel Salas Rivera , lo terciario / the tertiary

, lo terciario / the tertiary Natasha Trethewey , Monument: Poems New and Selected

, Monument: Poems New and Selected Jenny Xie, Eye Level



Translated Literature

Négar Djavadi , Disoriental

Translated by Tina Kover

, Disoriental Translated by Tina Kover Roque Larraquy , Comemadre

Translated by Heather Cleary

, Comemadre Translated by Heather Cleary Dunya Mikhail , The Beekeeper: Rescuing the Stolen Women of Iraq

Translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss

, The Beekeeper: Rescuing the Stolen Women of Iraq Translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss Perumal Murugan , One Part Woman

Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan

, One Part Woman Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan Hanne Ørstavik , Love

Translated by Martin Aitken

, Love Translated by Martin Aitken Gunnhild Øyehaug , Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life

Translated by Kari Dickson

, Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life Translated by Kari Dickson Domenico Starnone , Trick

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

, Trick Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri Yoko Tawada , The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

, The Emissary Translated by Margaret Mitsutani Olga Tokarczuk , Flights

Translated by Jennifer Croft

, Flights Translated by Jennifer Croft Tatyana Tolstaya, Aetherial Worlds

Translated by Anya Migdal

Young People's Literature

Elizabeth Acevedo , The Poet X

, The Poet X M.T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin , The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge Bryan Bliss , We'll Fly Away

, We'll Fly Away Leslie Connor , The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle Christopher Paul Curtis , The Journey of Little Charlie

, The Journey of Little Charlie Jarrett J. Krosoczka , Hey, Kiddo

, Hey, Kiddo Tahereh Mafi , A Very Large Expanse of Sea

, A Very Large Expanse of Sea Joy McCullough , Blood Water Paint

, Blood Water Paint Elizabeth Partridge , Boots on the Ground: America's War in Vietnam

, Boots on the Ground: America's War in Vietnam Vesper Stamper, What the Night Sings