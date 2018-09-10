How Is Hurricane Florence Affecting You?

Hurricane Florence is rapidly intensifying as it heads toward the eastern U.S., already prompting several governors to declare states of emergency. Residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are being urged to prepare their homes, get supplies and think about possible evacuation.

NPR and our member stations covering the storm want to hear about how it is affecting you. Are you preparing your home or getting ready to evacuate? What concerns you?

Fill out the form below or at this link and someone may follow up. Your response may be used on air or online.

(For the latest news on Hurricane Florence, visit npr.org).

