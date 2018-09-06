Hurricane Florence's Path Shifts Westward, Putting Bermuda On Notice

Hurricane Florence has weakened but will likely gain enough strength to be a major hurricane as it nears Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says. And while the storm's long-term path is still uncertain, it's expected to begin affecting parts of the U.S. East Coast over the next few days.

Florence was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph late Thursday morning, the hurricane center said. That speed reflected a drop from its sudden strengthening one day earlier, when Florence's sustained winds hit 130 mph — making it the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

Forecasters say Florence is likely to weaken some over the next day or two – but that it will then regain strength as it nears Bermuda and the U.S. It's currently over the open ocean, more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Florence could regain sustained winds of at least 115 mph by Monday, forecasters say. That would make it a Category 3 hurricane as it gets closer to Bermuda (Category 3 storms have winds from 111-129 mph.)

In Bermuda, a government spokeswoman tells The Royal Gazette that while the storm isn't currently considered a threat, it's a good time for people on the island to "update their storm supply kits."

A similar idea comes from the National Weather Service office in Charleston, S.C., which says that while it's too early to speculate about where Florence could possibly hit the U.S., "it's best to dust off your hurricane plans and stay tuned!"

While acknowledging "large uncertainty" over the hurricane's extended path, the National Hurricane Center said, "large swells emanating from the hurricane will reach Bermuda beginning on Friday and portions of the U.S. East Coast this weekend, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents."

The storm's path has proven tricky to predict: While previous tracks called for it to take a more north-northwesterly approach, the latest track shows a flatter, more northwestern and western path. It had once seemed likely the hurricane's eye would pass north of Bermuda; it's now predicted to pass south of the island.

