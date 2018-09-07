Related Program: 
Reno Public Radio Local News Feed

Local Activists Working To Save Weekly Motels

By 1 minute ago
  • The entrance to a weekly motel in Reno.
    Weekly motels in Northern Nevada are playing a large role in the area's afforadable housing crunch.
    Google Maps (June 2017)

Local activists and leaders are coming together to bring weekly motels to the forefront of Reno's housing debate. KUNR’s Paolo Zialcita reports. 

Donald Griffin lives at the Gateway Inn in downtown Reno. He recently led a tour of downtown motels with community leaders and local advocacy group ACTIONN. He said he got to share his experience with people who normally would not listen.

“We got a lot of people to see what's going on,” Griffin said. “We got to speak from our words and not just somebody that's in politics that's able to speak. They had a hands on experience with the people who actually lived it.”

As part of the tour, advocacy groups are working to capitalize on a renewed public interest to preserve Reno’s weekly motels. Several of which have been torn down in the past year, in favor of higher end developments, much to the discontent of its residents.

City councilwoman Jenny Brekhus attended the tour. She talked about the housing crisis in Reno and the role motels play in it.

“The motels have turned into, they're calling it the housing of last resort,” Brekhus said. “We've seen a lot of these tear down in the last 18 months and the tear down puts people in the shelters or the river, because it is the most affordable.” 

In 2017, The Reno Area Alliance for the Homeless found that around 4,000 people are living out of a weekly motel.

Tags: 
affordable housing
low-income housing
motels
Downtown Reno

Related Content

Pets Are Being Priced Out Of Reno's Rentals, Too

By Jun 14, 2018
Bree Zender

Over the past several weeks, KUNR has been reporting on the affordable housing crunch in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. Today, we speak to a man whose beloved cats essentially priced him out of the Reno rental market. Reno Public Radio’s Bree Zender spoke with him about his extended search for a home for himself, his cats, and his wife. 

What's The Role of Motels in Northern Nevada's Housing Crunch?

By Jul 19, 2018
Google Maps (June 2017)

There are more than 100 motels in Reno alone. For some, they’re links to the city’s unique past as a gaming mecca. Others see them as hotbeds of criminal activity that bring down the surrounding area’s economic potential. But as Reno Public Radio’s Paul Boger reports, the motels are increasingly becoming a key player in Northern Nevada’s housing crunch.

Remembering Reno's Critical Civil Rights Campaign

By Jul 20, 2018
A black and white photo of a man sitting at a desk turned to his left, shaking the hand of a man standing. Seven other people stand behind the two men shaking hands, all formally dressed.
Courtesy of Special Collections Department, University of Nevada, Reno

The federal Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, but for years before that, activists across the country were campaigning for equal rights in their own communities. Historian Alicia Barber takes us back to one important Reno campaign in this episode of “Time & Place.”

Squeezed Out, Part One: A Look Beyond The Lake In Tahoe

By Amy Westervelt May 17, 2016
Courtesy Domus Development

The Reno-Tahoe area is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing, impacting everyone from families to employers to even the police force. In this first story of our series on the subject, "Squeezed Out,"  Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt visited a side of Tahoe most people don't see. 

"I just kicked a liquor bottle, in a park where there are unfortunately a lot of kid bikes."

That's Heidi Hill-Drum, executive director of the Tahoe Prosperity Center, showing me around one of the few affordable housing options in King's Beach: a run-down trailer park.