Related Programs: 
Northern Nevada Business View Weekly Roundup
Reno Public Radio Local News Feed

Nevada Mining 'Are Dying For Rail'

By & Anne Knowles 1 hour ago
  • Unsplash

Economic Development officials in Nevada are looking for ways to expand the use of rail systems across the state. Our contributor, Kaleb Roedel with the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is currently conducting a feasibility study looking at the state's rail plan. 

The study is examining such lengths of track as the the Las Vegas to Reno line, the Las Vegas to Los Angeles line, and portions of the lines between Reno and the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center as well as those tracks between the Bay Area and Truckee.

Nevada has 1,193 miles of rail, owned by the Union Pacific Railroad, stretched across the state.

However, improvements to the railways may be difficult to fund because state law prohibits spending gas tax dollars on rail.

But, according to economic development officials, the improvements may be needed because mining interests up and down central Nevada are dying for rail.

To read the rest of the story, visit the Nothern Nevada Business View.

Tags: 
railroad
mining
Lake Tahoe
transportation

Related Content

Truckee River Is Local Jewel, But It Wasn't Always That Way

By Oct 6, 2015

The scenic Truckee River, which winds through downtown Reno, is now considered a valuable asset, but it wasn’t always that way.  Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray takes a look back at how the river was once overlooked.

Tahoe Ski Resorts Offering Year-Round Recreation Opportunities

By & Bill Rozak Aug 9, 2018
A photo of a ski resort during the summer, with umbrellas and tents set up to host outdoor activities.
Bill Rozak / Daily Tahoe Tribune

Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are looking to offer more year-round recreation opportunities in order to increase revenues. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

Highs And Lows Of Seasonal Work At Lake Tahoe

By & Hannah Jones Jun 7, 2018
A man inspects a rack of kayaks on a Lake Tahoe shore.
Hannah Jones

Now that most Lake Tahoe ski resorts, and other primary employers during the winter, have begun downsizing their staffs for summer activities, many of their employees must scramble for other financial support. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View reports.