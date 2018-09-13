Related Programs: 
Nevada Reviews Requests For Public Construction Projects

The Nevada Public Works Board is reviewing roughly $1.2 billion in requests from agencies and the university system for construction projects and jobs in the state. Our Contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

This year, state prisons and the university system are among the biggest requesters for project approval. 

The Nevada Department of Correction has outlined 225 hundred projects, most of them are maintenance and security upgrades costing an estimated $486.6 million. There is also a proposed expansion of the woman's prison in North Las Vegas worth $36 million.

Nevada's System of Higher Education wants to invest $246.7 million dollars for 28 construction jobs.

Multiple projects consist of reconstruction and renovations of old buildings in universities and communities across the state, each job costing well over millions of dollars.

The Public Works Division is narrowing down recommendations and requests among the board, the final selections will be sent to the governor for review. 

