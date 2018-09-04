Northern Nevada Start-ups Are Being Given The Chance To Showcase Their Work

1 Million Cups is seeking to strengthen Nevada's startup community by giving entrepreneurs a chance to share their ideas. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View Reports.

1 Million Cups Reno, is a nationwide program allowing local entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas in a Q&A session. Most attendees are already successful entrepreneurs and can provided guidance to aspiring business owners.

The idea is to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs so they leave the session with a clear understanding on what to work on for future progress.

The weekly event is held at the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center. According to past presenters, events like this are key for startups and having access to one in town is special because unlike in other places like the Bay Area they are hard to come by in Reno.

Since the start of 1 Million Cups Reno over 200 startups have participated in presentations.

