Rural Nevada Aims To Expand Internet Access With Federal Grant

The Federal Communications Commission is awarding rural Nevada $29 million to expand broadband Internet access. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

The award is a part of a larger fund worth $1.4 billion nationwide. Through the grant, Connect America will work with four different Internet providers internet access to rural areas. 

Nevada's portion will be split between the state's 17 counties, a larger portions of the money will go to Washoe, Clark and Lyon Counties.

In all, the funding will provide 14 thousand homes and businesses with high-speed Internet access over the next 10 years.

Democratic U-S Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says without federal funding broadband expansion wouldn't be economically feasible

To read the rest of the story please visit the Northern Nevada Business View 

Rural Education
Rural Nevada
nevada rural housing authority
Internet

Tahoe Families, Businesses Calling For High-Speed Internet

Tahoe businesses and families are struggling as a result of slow internet, according to a recent poll by the Tahoe Prosperity Center. Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt has more on that story.

At first blush, bringing high-speed internet to Tahoe sounds like a pet project for the wealthy. But Heidi Hill Drum, executive director of the Tahoe Prosperity Center, sees it differently.

"The Lake Tahoe Unified School district every child from third to 12th grade is given a netbook to use to do their homework but so many in our community don't have access to internet at home."

Interview: Lander County Schools Facing Financial Challenges

Enrollment in the Lander County School District accounts for less than one percent of the total student population in Nevada public schools, and like most districts in rural Nevada, it receives more state funding per pupil than Washoe or Clark Counties. 

Lander County Superintendent Dan Landis sat down with KUNR’s Paul Boger to talk about how financial constraints are challenging the district.

Despite Being Remote, Eureka Schools Lead State in Academics, Graduation

Eureka County is among the few districts in the state that can boast a 100 percent graduation rate. It also has some of the highest reading and math scores as well as the state's highest average ACT score. With fewer than 300 students, the Eureka County School District is among the smallest and most remote in the state. Despite its size, students there out-perform their peers in larger districts. KUNR’s Paul Boger spoke with Eureka’s Superintendent Dan Wold to learn more about the district’s success and challenges.