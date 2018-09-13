Rural Nevada Aims To Expand Internet Access With Federal Grant

The Federal Communications Commission is awarding rural Nevada $29 million to expand broadband Internet access. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has more.

The award is a part of a larger fund worth $1.4 billion nationwide. Through the grant, Connect America will work with four different Internet providers internet access to rural areas.

Nevada's portion will be split between the state's 17 counties, a larger portions of the money will go to Washoe, Clark and Lyon Counties.

In all, the funding will provide 14 thousand homes and businesses with high-speed Internet access over the next 10 years.

Democratic U-S Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says without federal funding broadband expansion wouldn't be economically feasible

