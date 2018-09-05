U.K. Charges 2 Russians Suspected Of Poison Attack On Skripals

British authorities have charged two Russian men with using a Novichok nerve agent to poison former KGB spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Scotland Yard now wants help to find the two men, who flew from the U.K. to Moscow on the same day the Skripals fell ill.

Calling it "the most significant moment so far" in the investigation into the Skripals' near-fatal encounter with the exotic poison, counter-terrorism police said the attack was carried out by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — names that investigators say are likely aliases used for the operation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia's government of being behind the attack on the former spy and his daughter. The new details from police outline a brief international trip by the two suspects, who landed at the Gatwick airport from Moscow on March 2.

Over the course of two days, the men traveled from London to Salisbury, England, twice — once to perform reconnaissance around the Skripals' home, and again to put lethal poison on their front door, police say. Hours after their final visit, they took a late-night flight back to Moscow on March 4.

"We have no evidence that they re-entered the UK after that date," said Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, of the counter-terrorism force.

Both of the Skripals survived, but in what police call a tragic consequence of the attack, Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, died on July 8 after being exposed to the same nerve agent in Salisbury — the town where the Skripals were found incapacitated on a bench on March 4.

Two months after the attack, Yulia Skripal said that she and her father are "so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination."

Sergei Skripal had been a double-agent for Britain's MI6 intelligence service. He was eventually arrested in Russia — but he was freed in a prisoner swap in 2010, and has become a U.K. citizen.

The U.S. and other U.K. allies have imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for the poisoning.

