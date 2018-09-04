USA Gymnastics Head Kerry Perry Resigns Amid Abuse Scandal

Fewer than 10 months after taking the job of USA Gymnastics president and CEO, Kerry Perry has resigned.

Perry has been under scrutiny from the U.S. Olympic Committee as USA Gymnastics attempts to navigate a path forward following a sexual abuse scandal by former team doctor Larry Nassar that involved more than 150 athletes. Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

According to a statement Tuesday by the USA Gymnastics board of directors, Perry's resignation is effective immediately.

"In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilizing itself and setting a new path to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remains at the heart of our mission," said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics' board.

The search committee for the next president "has been charged with finding a leader who can help the organization build on the progress to date and achieve the fundamental cultural changes necessary to move the sport forward," the board statement read.

Last week, the new U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland stated that USA Gymnastics "is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership," according to The Associated Press.

