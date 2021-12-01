The two fires have burned over 17,000 acres and evacuations have been ordered in northern Reno as of Monday morning.
Inspired by NPR’s For Your Right To Be Curious initiative and to continue the conversation prompted by Our Nevada Stories, KUNR wants to hear about your unique experiences as a Nevadan and our changing state.
Whether you have roots spanning generations or relocated to the heart of the golden west, what led you to Nevada and/or motivates you to stay?
Whether you have roots spanning generations or relocated to the heart of the golden west, what led you to Nevada and/or motivates you to stay?
Recent News
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Humans are not the only ones needing shelter from the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.
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A Reno dog has been nominated for Nationwide’s Hambone award. It recognizes the most unusual pet insurance claim of the year.
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New research suggests wildfires appear to be upending years of steady progress in reducing ozone pollution in the United States. It’s a trend reversal with significant health implications.
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Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) has recently been confirmed to have conducted operations at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
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In recent years, dozens of drones have violated temporary flight restrictions around wildfires
Mountain West News
As heard on KUNR FM
En Español
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En este episodio de Al Aire con KUNR, practicantes Emilio Milo y Malory Shaw informan acerca de las noticias de la semana.
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En este episodio de Al Aire con KUNR, practicantes Emilio Milo y Malory Shaw informan acerca de las noticias de la semana.
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La Gran Carrera de Globos de Reno arrancará su 45ª temporada este septiembre.
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