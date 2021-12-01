© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
A health worker in a mask is preparing vaccine by sticking a syringe into a bottle.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Public Health
Interview: Nevada prepares for omicron variant
Bert Johnson
,
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has already made its way to California and health officials in Washoe County say it’s only a matter of time before it will arrive in Nevada. Mountain West News Bureau reporter Bert Johnson spoke to Dr. Mark Pandori to learn more about the state’s level of preparedness. Pandori is the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
Restaurants, like this McDonald's in Miami Beach, Florida, have been big engines of job growth.
Joe Raedle
/
NPR News
Hiring slowed sharply in November, even before omicron, with 210,000 jobs added
Scott Horsley
,
A movie poster for the film “tick, tick...BOOM!” A man is sitting at a piano with a microphone pointed toward him. A spotlight is projected on him while he looks away from the camera.
Robin Holabird's Film Review
‘tick, tick...BOOM!’: Robin’s movie review
Robin Holabird
,
Digital flyer for “Conversations from Northern Nevada and Eastern California: One Small Step Virtual listening event.” Wednesday, December 8, at 6 p.m. Pacific time via Zoom. Presented by KUNR, Noticiero Móvil, StoryCorps and Nevada Humanities.
Join us Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. PT for a One Small Step listening event
KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and StoryCorps, with Nevada Humanities, are hosting a free, virtual listening event for One Small Step, a conversation program that brings people together with different ideological views.

Program facilitators will highlight some of the conversations recorded this year. They will also discuss their experiences organizing the local One Small Step program. Click here to learn more and register.
KUNR Today
Recent News
Load More
Mountain West News
Load More
One Small Step StoryCorps
De un pequeño paso adelante con KUNR, Noticiero Móvil y StoryCorps
Conéctese a través de una conversación, en inglés o en español, con un residente del norte de Nevada o del este de California con opiniones diferentes a las suyas.
Infórmese más
NPR News
Text banner. KNCJ Sunday Jazz at RLT.
Dallas Smith and Susan Mazer-Smith, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Monthly, live jazz concerts at Reno Little Theater. Presented by KNCJ 89.5, KUNR and For the Love of Jazz. Patrons must be fully vaccinated to attend. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Learn More
Turn-Horsepower-into-Flower-Power_Web_300x250.jpg
KUNRAPP.jpg
Public Radio App
The news and information you love, on your schedule.
Learn More
En Español
KUNR Youth Media
Movie Minutes