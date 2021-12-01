The omicron variant of COVID-19 has already made its way to California and health officials in Washoe County say it’s only a matter of time before it will arrive in Nevada. Mountain West News Bureau reporter Bert Johnson spoke to Dr. Mark Pandori to learn more about the state’s level of preparedness. Pandori is the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and StoryCorps, with Nevada Humanities, are hosting a free, virtual listening event for One Small Step, a conversation program that brings people together with different ideological views.
Program facilitators will highlight some of the conversations recorded this year. They will also discuss their experiences organizing the local One Small Step program. Click here to learn more and register.
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has decided not to move forward with changing the bell schedule for K-12 students. KUNR’s Lucia…
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.Rural Nevada residents file lawsuit against new district mapBy The Associated…
Co mo habrá oído, el Mes de la Herencia Hispana ha concluido recientemente. Es el momento de celebrar las contribuciones de los latinos, hispanos y latinx…
KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.…
This fall, the nation honored the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On the anniversary, two Reno residents who had never met before joined each other…
A new survey of several Mountain West states found that 85% of respondents are concerned about our Democracy. Research firm Morning Consult talked with nearly 1900 people. Most were also concerned about misinformation and expect more violence similar to what we saw on January 6.
Unseasonable wildfires fueled by high winds over dry ground resulted in two deaths in the Mountain West this week.
Sheriff’s deputies in Washoe County, Nev., responded to two fentanyl overdoses in a 12-hour span earlier this month.In one case, a baby who was exposed to…
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil, gas and coal production – and C02 emissions – to rise in 2022. Extreme temperatures are partly to blame.
Federal agencies spend a lot of time and money fighting increasingly extreme wildfires, but have limited resources for prescribed burns. Public-private partnerships can help. This year, the nonprofit Nature Conservancy partnered with the Forest Service and others to help burn and thin more than 150 acres of public lands in Idaho. Other, similar programs are cropping up all around the West.
Conéctese a través de una conversación, en inglés o en español, con un residente del norte de Nevada o del este de California con opiniones diferentes a las suyas.
