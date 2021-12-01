© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evacuation orders are in effect for the Bug Fire and Fred Mountain Fire.
Continue to the Watch Duty App for updates, evacuation zones, shelters, and more:
Bug Fire | Fred Mountain Fire
The bug fire is seen in the background of a photo posted by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. The fire has since grown to 15,000 acres as of Monday morning.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Local News
Bug Fire, Fred Mountain Fire prompting evacuations in north Reno
Austen Erblat
The two fires have burned over 17,000 acres and evacuations have been ordered in northern Reno as of Monday morning.
A file photo shows a room at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, one of several hotel-casinos offering discounted rates for evacuees of the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.
Grand Sierra Resort
Local News
Multiple casinos offer discounted rooms for Bug Fire evacuees – around $59 per night
Lucia Starbuck
U.S. Headlines
ICE crackdown in Minnesota changed the race for open U.S. Senate seat
Clay Masters
Why does home mean Nevada to you? For your right to be curious. KUNR and NPR logos.
Nevadans, we want to hear from you 📢
Inspired by NPR’s For Your Right To Be Curious initiative and to continue the conversation prompted by Our Nevada Stories, KUNR wants to hear about your unique experiences as a Nevadan and our changing state.

Whether you have roots spanning generations or relocated to the heart of the golden west, what led you to Nevada and/or motivates you to stay?
Share your story ➡️
Recent News
Mountain West News
Text banner. KNCJ Sunday Jazz at RLT.
Monthly, live jazz concerts at Reno Little Theater. Presented by KNCJ 89.5, KUNR and For the Love of Jazz.
View Upcoming Events
As heard on KUNR FM
KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves
Tune in with host Chris Morrison on Mondays for a glimpse into Northern Nevada's vibrant artistic community, highlighting upcoming events.
Al Aire con KUNR logo.
Al Aire con KUNR
Escucha Al Aire los viernes y domingos con la reportera María Palma, quien comparte un resumen de las noticias de la semana.
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada
Join host Lucia Starbuck monthly, featuring voices driving the 2026 election. Stream the latest episodes now.
KUNR Public Radio logo
Explore KUNR FM programming ➡️

En Español

Public Radio App
The news and information you love, on your schedule.
Learn More
A digital flyer for KUNR’s car donation program. A photo of a car attached to a tow truck that says, “If you’re not using your car, donate it to our station! Give today.”
KUNR and NPR Network logos with “Play KUNR” included in a dialogue box.
🗣️ Smart speaker users: Tune in to KUNR anytime, anywhere
With a simple command, you can listen to KUNR FM from the comfort of your home or on the go:
Ask Alexa or Siri to “play KUNR” on your smart speaker.
Learn more about KUNR on smart speakers
Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Government
NPR News