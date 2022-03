Comedian Whoopi Goldberg is known for her blunt take on race issues, and her new sitcom, Whoopi -- which premieres Tuesday -- is no exception. The show features British-Iranian actor Omid Djalili, who makes comic hay out of everything from ethnic profiling to bombs -- dicey topics in the post-Sept. 11 era. NPR's Neda Ulaby speaks with Djalili.

