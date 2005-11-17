The Cash Story: 'Walk the Line'

Walk the Line is the new biopic about music icon Johnny Cash, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Man in Black and Reese Witherspoon as his wife, June Carter.

The film traces Cash's career from his early days singing as a boy on the local radio station to his touring days as one of America's most popular singers.

His long, and eventually successful, courtship of June Carter Cash is also depicted, offering viewers a look at the private side of a man whose public image was that of a brooding and talented rebel.

