In 1920s jazz, two related kinds of music get labeled "Chicago style." The first was the updated music New Orleans pioneers such as King Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton, played after they moved north.

The other "Chicago style" was jazz played by young white musicians who learned from those pioneers. Kevin Whitehead says a recently released recording from 1940 evokes both Chicago styles.

