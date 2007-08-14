© 2022 KUNR
Samuel L. Jackson, Playing the 'Champ'

Fresh Air
Published August 14, 2007 at 8:00 AM PDT
Samuel L. Jackson, often called one of Hollywood's hardest-working performers, earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as the philosophizing hit man in <em>Pulp Fiction.</em>
Frazer Harrison
/
Getty Images for AFI
In his new film, Resurrecting the Champ, actor Samuel L. Jackson plays a homeless, broken-down former heavyweight contender. The movie is directed by Rob Lurie and set to open Aug. 24.

Jackson's other films include Black Snake Moan, Pulp Fiction, Jungle Fever, Coach Carter, Freedomland and Unbreakable.

He studied dramatic arts at Atlanta's Morehouse College, and after he graduated he originated two August Wilson roles — Boy Willie in The Piano Lesson and Wolf in Two Trains Running — at the Yale Repertory Theatre.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.