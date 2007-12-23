'Button-Down Mind' Changed Modern Comedy

Bob Newhart's debut album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, was the first comedy album ever to hit No. 1. It saved the struggling Warner Brothers Records and changed the face of modern comedy.

Newhart and comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien offer insight on this landmark recording. They discuss how the recording came to be, memorable moments on the album and why it holds up today.

