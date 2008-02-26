Reviewed: 'Where to and Back,' a Film Trilogy

Critic John Powers reviews Where to and Back, a newly released DVD trilogy from the late Austrian director Axel Corti. Written by Georg Stefan Troller, the films are loosely based on Toller's life as a Viennese Jew who took refuge in the United States as a teenager and then returned to Europe as an American soldier during World War II.

The three films included in the set are God doesn't Believe in Us Anymore (1982), Santa Fe (1985) and Welcome in Vienna (1986). The trilogy is released by the National Center for Jewish Film, based at Brandeis University.

