Reviewed: 'Where to and Back,' a Film Trilogy

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published February 26, 2008 at 9:34 AM PST

Critic John Powers reviews Where to and Back, a newly released DVD trilogy from the late Austrian director Axel Corti. Written by Georg Stefan Troller, the films are loosely based on Toller's life as a Viennese Jew who took refuge in the United States as a teenager and then returned to Europe as an American soldier during World War II.

The three films included in the set are God doesn't Believe in Us Anymore (1982), Santa Fe (1985) and Welcome in Vienna (1986). The trilogy is released by the National Center for Jewish Film, based at Brandeis University.

John Powers
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.
