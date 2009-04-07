Books On Warriors And Sieges

Two newly published works of fiction take us deep into the lives of warriors from the other side of the Mediterranean.

Laleh Khadivi's The Age of Orphans tells the story of a young Kurdish boy forced to join the Iranian army.

The Siege, by Man Booker Prize Winner Ismail Kadare, gives us the tale of a medieval siege by a Turkish army of a Christian citadel in Kadare's native Albania.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.