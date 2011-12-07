Doors Prepped To Open At N.Y.'s Huge Apple Outlet

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business the Big Apple. So much for e-commerce. When you're buying or maintaining computers, the thing you want most is just some person to tell you how the darn thing works. And Apple is opening yet another sprawling retail store. It'll be a 23,000 square foot outlet, one of the largest Apple stores in the world, and it opens on Friday inside a symbol of the leading technology of an earlier age. The store will be in Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal, where three-quarters of a million people pass through every day on their way to and from commuter trains and subways. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And I'm Linda Wertheimer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.