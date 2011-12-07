'MythBusters' Confirms Cannonball Can Destroy House

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Reality TV got a little too real. The Discovery Channel programÂ "MythBusters" produced a segment that involved firing a cannon. They took safety precautions, going to a California firing range. They aimed the cannon at water-filled barrels and a concrete wall. But when they fired, the cannonball sailed over the targets toward a house.

People sleeping inside woke to find the cannonball had ripped through the house and struck a minivan. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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