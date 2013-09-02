© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Wild Stork Picked Up For Spying In Egypt

Published September 2, 2013 at 3:50 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

You've heard of cloak and dagger, now we have stork and dagger. In Egypt, a wild stork was picked up for spying. A fisherman saw the bird along the Nile River with a suspicious electronic device fixed to its wing. The fisherman made a citizen's arrest. Concerned officials found it was not a spying device, just a wildlife tracker.

Of course, everybody knows you don't have to spy on people using birds. You just read their e-mails.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.