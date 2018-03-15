© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Podcast: The Other Real World

Published March 15, 2018 at 9:01 PM PDT

Reality TV may be popular around the world, but it's also roundly mocked as formulaic and contrived. So, can that kind of fragile fantasy world meaningfully influence reality? We look at the goals and impact of a UN-backed reality show called "Inspire Somalia," that attempted to model democracy and freedom in a country racked by decades of clan warfare and oppression by extremist groups like al-Shabab.

Clips from Inspire Somalia courtesy of the U.N.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Aar Maanta for his song Hiddo & Dhaqan

Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim - Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet) from the album Sweet As Broken Dates (courtesy of Ostinato Records)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.