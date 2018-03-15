Podcast: The Other Real World

Reality TV may be popular around the world, but it's also roundly mocked as formulaic and contrived. So, can that kind of fragile fantasy world meaningfully influence reality? We look at the goals and impact of a UN-backed reality show called "Inspire Somalia," that attempted to model democracy and freedom in a country racked by decades of clan warfare and oppression by extremist groups like al-Shabab.

Clips from Inspire Somalia courtesy of the U.N.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Aar Maanta for his song Hiddo & Dhaqan

Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim - Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet) from the album Sweet As Broken Dates (courtesy of Ostinato Records)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.