Anti-Anxiety Playlist: Santana

SANTANA: Time now to destress a bit with another selection from our No-Stress Playlist. That's where you tell us about a song that brings you some serenity during these uncertain times, and we play some of it on the radio. Today's pick comes from Twitter user Derrick G. (ph). It's Santana's "Everything's Coming Our way."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYTHING'S COMING OUR WAY")

SANTANA: (Singing) Open your eyes. Let it begin with me. Brand new day. Fresh new way to live. The morning is calling. Walk with me into the sun. Everything is coming our way. Everything is coming our way. Everything is coming our way. Here's my hand reaching out to you.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Santana's "Everything's Coming Our Way." We hope you'll keep adding to our playlist. If you've got a song that helps you relieve stress, tweet us @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYTHING'S COMING OUR WAY")

SANTANA: (Singing) Everything is coming our way. Everything is coming our way.

MARTIN: By now you're probably aware that we really like food around here. I mean, we really like food around here. And now that so many of us are spending time at home and in our kitchens, what better way to spend some time than a lasagna party? Tomorrow, food writer and chef Samin Nosrat, author and host of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," is hosting a virtual dinner party with lasagna as the star of the show.

SAMIN NOSRAT: Historically, it's the thing we make people when they have a baby. It's the thing we bring to funerals. It's the thing we bring to potlucks. And it just sort of is a symbol for gathering and for sharing.

MARTIN: And she's inviting us to join in. She'll stop by tomorrow to tell us more about how to participate. And she will share her expert tips on how to make your own lasagna. So get your ingredients ready, and be sure to tune into tomorrow's program. Bon appetit.