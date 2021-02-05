© 2022 KUNR
Divinity, Prince's White Dove, Dead at 28

Published February 5, 2021 at 4:06 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. So this is what it sounds like when doves cry. Divinity died earlier this week at the age of 28. She was a white dove that belonged to Prince and lived in the atrium of his former home, Paisley Park. Doves were a big part of Prince's design and artistry. Divinity provided ambient singing on his 2002 song "Arboretum." The singer's estate says it will introduce a new generation of doves soon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.