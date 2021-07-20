We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update early next week.
Joy Generator: How Soothing Sounds Can Bring Inner Peace
Published July 20, 2021 at 2:04 AM PDT
NPR's Joy Generator offers calming sounds to put your brain and heart at ease. How can sounds bring inner peace? One answer might be something known as A.S.M.R.: autonomous sensory meridian response.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.