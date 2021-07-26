© 2021 KUNR
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Timber Haulers, Harvesters To Get Federal Pandemic Aid

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published July 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM PDT

News Brief

Federal pandemic aid has helped a lot of industries recover from the pandemic, like airlines and live music venues. But now, loggers and timber haulers can get help, too.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is spending up to $200 million to help organizations and individuals who were forced to slow or stall logging operations during the pandemic.

Shawn Keough is executive director of the nonprofit Associated Logging Contractors of Idaho.

“This is the first time in our collective memory where assistance of this nature has been available through Congress specifically for loggers and timber haulers,” she said. “We’re excited by the historic nature and the recognition at the national level that we count, so to speak.”

Keough said some companies got PPP loans to keep employees last year, but that didn’t cover operational costs like fuel and equipment.

Many also profited when at-home projects boomed, but that wasn’t enough for some to recover.

Each entity can get up to $125,000, depending on how well they did in 2019 versus 2020.

Loggers and timber truckers can apply for this assistance through the Farm Service Agency from July 22 to Oct. 15.

For more information or help with getting the aid, go here or contact your local Farm Service Agency office.

