© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

A Canadian Politician Tried To Win Hearts And Minds With Food

Published September 3, 2021 at 3:17 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say the best way to win hearts and minds is through food. Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh knows this. That's why he tried to show up to a campaign event with a food truck - a poutine food truck, more specifically. But that's when the wheels came off the event, literally, because the truck's wheel came off, so it was delayed. Now, rather than take it as bad omen, Singh joked the high-quality cheese curds had been too heavy for the truck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.