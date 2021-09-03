© 2021 KUNR
The FTC Reportedly Is Looking Into Why McDonald's Ice-Cream Machines Are Often Broken

Published September 3, 2021 at 2:52 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. So many of us have been there, right? You want a McDonald's McFlurry, and the ice cream machine is broken - again. Might make you mad, but you don't want to make a federal case out of it - unless you're the Federal Trade Commission. That's right. The FTC is investigating why those machines are always frozen. It could have something to do with manufacturers, repairs and monopolies. It's enough to give you a brain freeze, so a Blizzard at Dairy Queen might be a safer bet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.