Museum Of Pinball To Auction Off More Than 1,700 Machines

Published September 10, 2021 at 4:12 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's game over for the Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif. The museum was already on its last ball before the pandemic finally did it in. It is sad, but there's an opportunity here. The museum is set to auction off more than 1,700 machines later this month. The list includes classics like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean, which might fetch up to $35,000. Sounds like a steal for a pinhead with a lot of extra quarters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.