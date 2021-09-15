© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Founders Of A New Company Say Woolly Mammoths Can Be Resurrected

Published September 15, 2021 at 2:45 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THEME FROM 'JURASSIC PARK'")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A new company announced a mammoth idea this week. Colossal was founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard biologist George Church, and the duo wants to resurrect the long-extinct woolly mammoth by reprogramming elephant DNA. The pair hopes to, quote, "rapidly advance the field of species de-extinction," which sounds pretty cool, but if they try to open a theme park, I'm out. I've seen how this movie ends. Welcome to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.