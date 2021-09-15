© 2021 KUNR
U.K. Boy Is Heartbroken After He Leaves Toy Peter Rabbit On A Bus

Published September 15, 2021 at 3:33 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Seven-year-old Ethan from the U.K. accidentally left his toy Peter Rabbit on a bus, and he was heartbroken, so his grandma got on Facebook trying to find it. And the BBC reports that strangers started mailing Ethan postcards on Peter Rabbit's behalf. A card from Japan said that Peter had enjoyed the Olympics. A card from Australia said Peter was making friends with the local wildlife. Someone even gave him a new pair of toy rabbits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.