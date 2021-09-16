© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Australian Researchers Name Shimmering Rainbow Fly In Honor Of RuPaul

Published September 16, 2021 at 2:38 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Legs for days, Glamazon looks - that's how Australian scientist Bryan Lessard describes a newly named fly species. It's known for its bright, shimmering colors, and so it did not get an ordinary name. It'll be known as Opaluma rupaul after the iconic drag queen RuPaul. Lessard says this insect, quote, "could give RuPaul a run for her money on the runway." Fierce name for a fierce fly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.