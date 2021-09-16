© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Scientists In Germany Have Success Potty Training A Herd of Cows

Published September 16, 2021 at 3:48 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

There are more than a billion cows sharing the planet with us. But some of what they share can be a big problem for the environment. The massive amounts of pee they produce can pollute streams and rivers. But scientists in Germany have potty trained a herd of cows. When the cows go in a designated area, it can be treated to make it less harmful. Scientists are calling this bovine toilet the MooLoo because of course they are.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.