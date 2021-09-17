© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Best Not To Bite Into German Artist's Bagel Re-Creation

Published September 17, 2021 at 2:55 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a lot you could buy with 3 million bucks - a garage full of shiny cars, a mansion somewhere really nice or maybe some toast. German artist Tim Bengel created an avocado toast that's worth nearly 3 mil. It's actually a sculpture made from solid gold - the shape of a bagel with seeds, sliced onion and tomatoes. Now, this dish may sound expensive but only slightly more than the avocado toast sold in LA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.