Why Is The Arc De Triomphe Wrapped In Fabric?

Published September 17, 2021 at 3:11 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Arc de Triomphe is a symbol of France's identity. But for the next 16 days, if you show up for a look, you're going to see a giant sheet draped over it. The stunt is a tribute to the late artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude. If you already paid for a Paris vacation, here's a tip. Bring a picture of the Arc and just imagine what it looked like before the cover-up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.