Among The Gondolas, A Giant Violin Floats Down Venice's Grand Canal

Published September 20, 2021 at 3:28 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Artist Livio de Marchi sets wooden vessels out to sea - boats more or less, but shaped like other objects - a giant shoe, an origami hat. His most recent creation floated down Venice's Grand Canal. It's a giant violin on which a live string quartet played actual instruments. The boat is called Noah's Violin. And at the end of its journey, a reverend blessed the violin, hoping that it would send a message of hope. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.