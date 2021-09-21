© 2021 KUNR
A New Beer By Samuel Adams Is Getting A Lot Of Hype

Published September 21, 2021 at 2:55 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A new beer by Samuel Adams is getting a lot of hype. But don't bother looking for it in Alabama, Utah or Oregon. Those are just a few of the 15 states where this beer is illegal because it contains 28% alcohol by volume. That is more than five times the potency of most brews in the U.S. This boozy beer will also cost you $240 for a 25.4-ounce bottle. This thing better taste like sunshine and eternal happiness.

