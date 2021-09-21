© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Rare First-Edition Copy Of The Constitution Is Up For Auction

Published September 21, 2021 at 2:45 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people carry pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution. If you do, here's your chance to make an impression. One of the last surviving first-edition copies of the Constitution is up for auction. Next time you're in a debate over the president's powers under Article 2, you can throw down a primary source. However, Sotheby's Auction House is hoping this copy might go for $20 million. So if you buy it, you'll want to be careful when you fold it.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.