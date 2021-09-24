© 2021 KUNR
Daniel Craig Is Appointed An Honorary Commander By The Royal Navy

Published September 24, 2021 at 3:46 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF DAVID ARNOLD'S "THE NAME'S BOND... JAMES BOND")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Inskeep - Steve Inskeep with an important communique regarding her majesty's most famous spy. You may know his codename, 007, but James Bond is also a commander in the Royal Navy. So to mark the end of actor Daniel Craig's 15 years of portraying the agent on screen, he got that honorary title. It included a real uniform and a proclamation, but sadly no shaken martini. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.