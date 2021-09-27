© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Canadian University Course Will Take A Deep Dive Into Drake's Lyrics

Published September 27, 2021 at 2:44 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF DRAKE SONG, "PASSIONFRUIT")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you're the kind of hip-hop fan that can recite all Drake's lyrics, that knowledge may be useful beyond killing it in karaoke. A new course at Ryerson University in Toronto, will take a deep dive into Drizzy's lyrics and career. The course will also focus on Toronto native The Weeknd. Music professor Dalton Higgins hopes the course will inspire young Canadian artists. Now, maybe Drake can work on the weekend, as usual, to team up for a guest lecture. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRAKE SONG, "PASSIONFRUIT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.