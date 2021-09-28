© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Australian Man Pays Homage To Nirvana's 'Nevermind' In A Roundabout Way

Published September 28, 2021 at 2:38 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT")

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Australian man who loves Nirvana decided to pay homage to their album "Nevermind" in a very roundabout way. Using a GPS tracking app, Pete Stokes biked a 93-mile route that forms a picture of the album's art - the naked baby in the pool - when it's viewed from above. It took him almost 8 1/2 hours, which is enough time to listen to "Nevermind" 12 times over. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.