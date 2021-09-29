© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Soccer Team From Moldova Defeats Hard-To-Beat Real Madrid

Published September 29, 2021 at 2:52 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

When you think of all-time great soccer clubs, few come close to Real Madrid. And it's tough to beat them in their home stadium. But a team from Moldova didn't get that memo.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: In the 90th minute, the goal of Sheriff's history.

MARTINEZ: The last-minute winner from the team, Sheriff Tiraspo, happened in the Champions League. Now some perspective - Sheriff Tiraspo's squad has been valued at $14 million - Real Madrid, meanwhile, $872 million.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.