Danish Museum Pays Artist $84,000. He Sends 2 Blank Canvases

Published September 30, 2021 at 2:46 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

A museum commissioned Danish artist Jens Haaning to create two works for an exhibit. The museum loaned him the equivalent of 84,000 bucks to get it done. But Haaning had a different vision. He gave the museum two blank canvases titled "Take The Money And Run." The museum asked him to give the money back. Haaning argues that he did supply a provocative new piece of work.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.