Missing Man In Turkey Joins Search Party That Was Looking For Him

Published September 30, 2021 at 3:46 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A man in Turkey wandered into the forest after a night of drinking. When Beyhan Mutlu didn't return, his friends grew concerned and set up a search and rescue mission. His friends and lots of volunteers, including Beyhan himself, joined the mission. Now, according to local media, the group searched the area for hours before Beyhan realized he was the missing person. Police then escorted him safely home. And in many ways, aren't we all just trying to find ourselves? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.