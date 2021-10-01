© 2021 KUNR
Culver's turns an April Fools' joke into reality with the limited edition CurderBurger

Published October 1, 2021 at 3:59 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's is bringing a customer dream to life. It's called the CurderBurger. It's a giant fried cheese curd on a hamburger. A fried cheese curd is just a big hunk of fried cheese. The CurderBurger started as a social media April Fool's joke, but people were actually very into it. Hundreds of them signed an online petition to make it a reality. I guess dreams do come true - in Wisconsin anyway. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.