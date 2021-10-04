© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction

Published October 4, 2021 at 4:24 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A man in the U.K. faced a job when his father died. He had to clean out his father's shed. And he rediscovered the motorcycle - a 1981 Honda the son bought as a kid. The father banned the son from riding that bike. So it's a 40-year-old machine with zero miles on the odometer. The bike is now up for auction, with a starting price around $2,500 - wonder what I could get for my car with 97,000 miles?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.