Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finders keepers - those are the rules at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. And Noreen and Michael Wredberg got lucky with their find, a yellow diamond weighing 4.38 carats. A park superintendent said it looks like a lemonade-colored jelly beans. Seventy-five thousand diamonds have been discovered at the park since 1906. The Wredbergs told CBS they are still deciding what to do with their sparkly new find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.