California man pays a psychic to break bad luck curse

Published October 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When your relationship is on the rocks, sometimes you got to think outside the box, like a man in California did when he found a psychic online who billed herself as a love specialist. She claimed that he was cursed with bad luck by his ex. Luckily, the psychic said she could remove the curse for the small fee of $5,000. He did pay her, but he says his relationship did not get better. Now he's suing the psychic. Wonder if she saw that in the cards, too.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.