Researchers study very smart dogs for their grasp of human language

Published October 6, 2021 at 2:48 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two words - genius dogs. Hungarian researchers spent more than two years searching for really smart dogs and chose six - Max, Whisky, Rico, Gaia, Nalani and Squall. Might as well learn their names, since they'd probably get to know yours. They recognized the names of up to 100 toys. Shows how much language dogs can absorb, although any kid who watches "Paw Patrol" could have told you to that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.