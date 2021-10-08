© 2021 KUNR
Fan appears to be OK after Seattle Seahawks mascot claws his head

Published October 8, 2021 at 2:40 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's said that if a bird poops on you, it's good luck. An entire hawk landing on you, talons first - not really. Seattle Seahawks mascot, Taima, normally flies around the stadium, then alights on its handler's padded arm. But at last night's game against the Rams, Taima ended up on a fan's head. The man appeared to be OK, though. Now, unlike foul balls in baseball, he did have to give the bird back. And to make matters worse, his Seahawks lost.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.